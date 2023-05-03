Watch: 'Ungli nahi utha raha...' - MI youngster's angry outburst at umpire after Prabhsimran edges, decides to walk

The Mumbai Indians took on Punjab Kings in Mohali on the double-header Wednesday in the 2023 Indian Premier League, with visiting captain Rohit Sharma opting to bat. The MI have had an inconsistent season so far but stand a strong chance of finishing in the top-4 with a win against the PBKS; a victory would take them to 10 points – equal to Rajasthan Royals (4th), Royal Challengers Bangalore (5th) and the Kings (6th) – in as many matches.

Arshad Khan dismissed Prabhsimran Singh during the 2nd over(Jio Cinema)

And the MI made a solid start to the game as left-arm pacer Arshad Khan picked a wicket early in the innings, dismissing the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh on 9. The PBKS opener found a thick edge as he was caught chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump for an easy four; but while wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma took a catch behind the stumps, the umpire surprisingly remained unmoved.

Sensing the umpire might not raise his finger, Prabhsimran – in a great display of sportsmanship – decide to walk towards the pavilion. Arshad, however, was not too pleased with the umpire's prior decision and voiced his frustration out loud.

“Ungli nahi utha raha hai, itna bada aawaz aaya (He's not raising the finger despite such a loud sound),” Arshad could be heard saying as he screamed near the stump-mic. As Prabhsimran walked, the MI players quickly turned to Arshad to celebrate the dismissal.

Watch:

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav was not included in the MI playing XI but the star batter was named among the Impact substitutes for the game. Conversely, Kagiso Rabada was also not the part of the Punjab Kings XI; however, he was also not named among the substitutes with Nathan Ellis taking his place. Sikandar Raza was also in the Impact Players list for the PBKS.

With a win over the MI, the Punjab Kings will jump to second spot in the table, and equal the top-placed Gujarat Titans with 12 points.

