Virender Sehwag drops ferocious reply after MS Dhoni sensationally denies 'last season in IPL' claim

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 03, 2023 06:44 PM IST

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni hinted that the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League may not be his last as active cricketer.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent the internet into a frenzy when he sensationally denied that the 2023 Indian Premier League season would be his last as an active cricketer. There have been speculations over Dhoni retiring from the tournament following the ongoing edition, and the CSK skipper has himself dropped hints over the same on multiple occasions during the presentation ceremonies. However, Dhoni on Wednesday surprised the fans with his answer when Danny Morrison questioned him on his CSK future.

MS Dhoni; Virender Sehwag
When Morrison asked the CSK skipper on how he's enjoying his “last” IPL, Dhoni hinted that he hadn't taken a final decision yet. “This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?” Morrison asked Dhoni, to which the CSK captain replied, “Well, you have decided it's my last,” drawing immense cheer from the crowd present at the Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who has shared the dressing room with Dhoni for a large part of his career, reacted to Dhoni's reply in brilliant fashion on Cricbuzz. Sehwag stated that the commentators and fans should leave Dhoni alone, and wait for his decision instead of repeatedly asking the CSK skipper on his future.

“I just don't understand... why do they even ask? Even if it's last year, why do you have to ask him? It's his call, let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni, that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows,” Sehwag said in a blunt manner.

Earlier, Dhoni gave rise to speculations over his IPL retirement when, after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders last month, he thanked the KKR crowd for seemingly giving him a “farewell.”

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni had said at the time.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

