Watch: Utter confusion as bizarre stoppage forces India, West Indies players back to dugout moments before first ball

The start of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Guyana on Tuesday was delayed due to one of the most bizarre reasons ever seen in cricket. After West Indies captain Rovman Powell opted to bat after winning the toss aiming to wrap up the series, India skipper Hardik Pandya was set to open the bowling. But just as the action was about to unfold, well… it didn't, and in a surprising move, the Indian players and the West Indies opener headed back to the dugout - a sight that caused utter confusion. (India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score)

Bizarre scene unfolded during 3rd T20I as India and West Indies players walked off the field after 30-yard circle was missing

Hardik had the ball in his hand. He had opened for India in the previous match as well, picking up two wickets in the first over itself. Hoping for the same, Hardik took his position while the two Windies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers marked their guards. However, the camera panned towards the ground officials, who were seen pointing towards the on-field umpires. Even match referee Richie Richardson looked pretty disgusted at what was transpiring as he stood there and watched the chaos unfold with a box of white Dukes in his hand. As it turns out, the delay was caused because the 30-yard circle was not marked, as revealed by on-air commentators.

"Have you seen this before?" asked out of the commentators while the other replied saying, "I guess someone had a long night."

Thankfully, it didn't take long for the groundsmen to realise their error as two of them rushed to the spot. It took roughly 10 minutes to complete the pending task and play finally began with Hardik sending the first ball down to King.

Watch the video here…

India looking to avoid a 17-year low

The last time India lost a bilateral white-ball series against West Indies of more than three matches was back in 2006 when the team lost 1-4 in ODIs. Incidentally, India's present head coach Rahul Dravid was the captain back then.

The Men in Blue, however, have lost a T20I series against West Indies before - in 2016, which was a one-off contest and in 2017, which was a two-match series with the hosts winning 1-0. India made two changes for the match - Ishan Kishan was rested to make way for debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal while Kuldeep Yadav has been brought back to the XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

