Watch: Video of Sourav Ganguly dancing near London Eye with friends and family on 50th birthday goes viral

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, is having a ball on the occasion of his 50th birthday today. Ganguly, the current BCCI president, is in London with friends and family, where the former India batter is celebrating the occasion. Just how much Ganguly is enjoying was captured in a video which since emerging has gone viral. The clip captures Ganguly dancing near the iconic London Eye with his dear and loved ones. Ganguly was seen busting some moves in the presence of wife Dona and daughter Sana.

Instagram and Twitter feeds were filled with Ganguly celebrating his special day. He was joined by good friend and Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar and Ganguly go back a long way, back to their Under-15 days and besides being India and the world's most successful opening pair in ODIs, the two have continued to be good friends ever since. Tendulkar and Ganguly were spotted having fun and celebrating the former India captain's birthday in what appears to be a private gathering.

Ganguly, one of India's finest captains, is still renowned for his contribution towards Indian cricket. Having taken command of the team in 2000, when the match-fixing scandal had hit Indian cricket and the world around, Ganguly ushered the team into a new era and introduced match-winners such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, all of whom would go on to become proven performers and World Cup winners in the years to come.

Ganguly retired in 2008 having scored over 18,500 international runs during a 16-year-long career. In ODIs, he is fourth on the list of players with most centuries for India, behind Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Under his captaincy, Indian cricket reached monumental heights, with wins over the-then mighty Australians. With Ganguly at the helm. India stopped Australia's streak of 16 straight Test wins with a memorable win in Kolkata, a series which India famously won 2-1. In the years to come, Ganguly led India to a Natwest Trophy win in 2002, a World Cup final in 2003 and a historic Test and ODI series win in Pakistan.

