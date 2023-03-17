Watch: Ravi Shastri goes berserk after Ravindra Jadeja produces 'magic' with breathtaking catch, rocks Labuschagne

Out of the first four Australian wickets to fall, Ravindra Jadeja had a role to play in two. The India all-rounder, back to his prime following a long injury layoff, created ripples on the field by plucking an unbelievable catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Jadeja, fielding at short third man dived to his right and completed a sharp, low catch to give India their fourth wicket of the 1st ODI against Australia at Mumbai. Jadeja, who the over before picked up the big wicket of the in-form and dangerous Mitchell Marsh sprung into action with a catch that made India realise just the kind of fielder they were missing the last few months.

There is only one Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 20th over of the innings, Jadeja roared into action when he bowled an in-drifted that had Marsh miscuing a hoick. Batting on 81, Marsh, who had sent the Indian spinners flying all over the Wankhede Stadium, looked set for a rollicking century and perhaps more before Jadeja made him play the only shot he mistimes for Mohammed Siraj to complete the catch at short third-man. And a team man that he is, Jadeja returned to favour to Kuldeep Yadav by giving him a much-needed wicket.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score and Updates

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja's breathtaking effort made Ravi Shastri jump out of his chair. Such was the excitement in Shastri's voice seeing Jadeja's catch that it could easily send chills down the viewers' spine. "In the air and taken! What a cricketer he is... at the prime of his career. Again, some magic from Jadeja. He has got the wrong man, Labuschagne. The only broke who could have flung himself across like that. Brilliant," Shastri said while on commentary duties.

There is only one Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)

Jadeja has proven to be an absolute livewire on the field. Earlier in the innings, Jadeja pulled off a marvellous save by putting in a fully-stretched dive near the boundary to save 2 vital runs as well. Jadeja's electric catch and the wicket to dismiss Marsh triggered an Australian collapse as from 129/2, they slipped to 188/9, losing eight wickets for just 59 runs. Mohammed Shami struck twice in two overs to clean bowl Cameron Green and make Josh Inglis play on, before Siraj snuffed out the last two wickets to bowl Australia out for 188.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON