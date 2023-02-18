Watch: Virat Kohli vents his frustration in dressing room after controversial dismissal; then walks away in disbelief

Virat Kohli was instrumental in India stopping Australia from running away with the game on a thrilling second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The former India captain put up a stand of 59 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, with the pair having come together when India were 66/4 and separating at 125/5.

It was Jadeja's dismissal at the hands of Todd Murphy that broke the stand. As has been the case for much of the Test, one wicket produced two and Kohli fell in the very next over, albeit thanks to a decision that has sparked a debate. Kohli himself was in complete disbelief, visibly frustrated as he dragged himself off the field and speaking to the coaching staff for a long time in the dressing room.

Kohli was looking good on 44 off 84 balls when he was given out LBW by the on-field umpire. He went for the review straightaway and looked confident that he was safe. Kohli was struck in front of middle stump and it wasn't too clear from the pictures as to whether the ball had struck the bat first or the pad. Multiple checks were done by the third umpire Richard Illingworth with the ultra-edge and in the end, he deemed it as being pad first. Once the ball-tracker came into play, Kohli was doomed. It showed three reds and the Indian captain had to drag himself off the field. Kohli had hit four fours in his innings.

Nathan Lyon's early burst on Day 2 led to India losing their top three within the space of three overs between the 18th and 20th overs. The slide continued with Shreyas Iyer then falling in the 26th over for four off 15 balls. It was Kohli's stand with Jadeja that breathed life into the hosts' innings. The pair managed to keep the Australian spinners led by Lyon at bay for much of the second session. Later, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin put pressure back on Australia with a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket off just 177 balls.

The partnership reduced the visitors' lead to one run by the time they got the Indians all out. Australia sent out Travis Head to open with Usman Khawaja ahead of the struggling David Warner and it has turned out to be a move that worked for them thus far. While Khawaja fell to Jadeja in the sixth over of the Australian second innings, Head and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that they raced to a score of 61/1 in just 12 overs at stumps. Head was on 39 off 40 balls while Labuschagne will be starting on an overnight score of 16 off 19.

