Watch: Vijay Shankar left befuddled, stares in despair after Piyush Chawla castles GT star with perfect wrong 'un

The Mumbai Indians registered an impressive victory over Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Friday, beating the side by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. MI produced a stunning performance with the bat, posting a mammoth score of 218/5 with Suryakumar Yadav ending his wait for a maiden century in the league. The star Indian batter scored an unbeaten 103, reaching the three-figure mark on the final ball of the innings.

Piyush Chawla castles Vijay Shankar(IPL)

With the ball, the hosts made a dominant start as well and had reduced the Titans to 103/8 in the 14th over before Rashid Khan (79* off 32 deliveries) helped reduce the gap of the defeat. The GT eventually ended at 191/8 in the game but remain at the top of the table with eight wins to their name.

The Titans had lost their first three wickets of the innings within the opening 24 deliveries before Vijay Shankar held their hopes with an aggressive start. The all-rounder had raced to 29 off 13 deliveries, having hit six boundaries before leg-spinner Piyush Chawla outfoxed him with a brilliant delivery.

On the very first ball of his spell, Chawla bowled a wrong 'un and Shankar, who completely failed to read the ball, was outfoxed. He committed to a forward defensive shot as the ball beat the inside edge, and sneaks through a daylight of a gap between the bat and the pad, eventually hitting the off-stump.

VIDEO: Piyush Chawla's cracker of a googly bamboozles Vijay Shankar

The Titans wicket fell like a peck of cards following the dismissal of Shankar, with Abhinav Manohar (2), David Miller (41), and Rahul Tewatia (14) all falling cheaply.

While the game had already seemed a lost cause, Rashid did help the Titans maintain a healthy Net Run Rate with his blistering knock towards the end of the game. With a NRR of +0.761, GT are at the top of the table while MI are third with 14 points to their name in twelve matches.

