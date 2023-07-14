Watch: Virat Kohli bursts into epic mock-celebration, throws punches in air after hitting his first boundary in 81 balls

Team India enjoyed another excellent outing on Day 2 – this time, with the bat – as the side took a mammoth 162-run lead with eight wickets still in hand by Stumps against West Indies in the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the debutant who opened for India in the match, displayed incredible composure and quality at the crease as he remained unbeaten on 143, while Virat Kohli also looked solid, scoring 36 not out in 96 balls. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, struck a century with a brilliant 103.

Virat Kohli mock-celebrates after hitting his first four in the innings(Twitter)

Shubman Gill's failure was, perhaps, the only negative on the day, as his first Test innings at no.3 didn't go as per the plan. Jomel Warrican dismissed Gill on the batter's 11th delivery in the innings, as the latter scored 6. Gill's dismissal brought Kohli onto the crease, who batted with Yashasvi throughout the entire final session of the day.

While Kohli's was a calm presence in the middle, it didn't go unnoticed that the star India batter didn't strike a boundary until his 81st ball of the innings. Even as a Test batter, the 34-year-old does prefer to take on the bowlers early in his stay at the crease; and so, as Kohli smashed a cover-drive for four against spinner Warrican, he couldn't help but punch his hand in the air and mock-celebrate the four as he looked towards the dressing room.

Yashasvi, who was batting alongside Kohli, also passed a sheepish smile as the latter's wait for a boundary finally came to an end.

Watch:

While Kohli regained form over the past year with an exemplary display in the white-ball formats, his performances in Tests weren't quite the reminiscent of his old self. He ended a long wait for his Test century earlier this year during the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia. In the World Test Championship final, the batter looked set for a big score in the second innings, but gave his wicket away while chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump; his dismissal eventually triggered a batting collapse as India lost by 209 runs.

Against West Indies, though, Kohli will be aiming to score big and kickstart a second wind of sorts in the longest format of the game.

