Watch: Virat Kohli can't keep calm, channels inner Nadal after Team India honours him with special award for AUS heroics

It has taken Virat Kohli just one match to leave a mark at the World Cup 2023. The former India captain played a pivotal role in guiding his team to a 6-wicket win against five-time champions Australia. Kohli walked out to bat when India, in chase of 200, were reduced to 0/1 and watched from the other end to as the situation worsened at 2/3. With the top order shredded, Kohli and KL Rahul put on a match-winning partnership of 165, and although Virat missed his century by 15 runs, eventually getting dismissed for 85, he had done enough to see India through.

Virat Kohli won India's first 'Fielder of the match' medal.(BCCI)

However, Kohli's contribution wasn't just limited to the bat. Earlier in the day, he took a fabulous catch to give India their first breakthrough in the form of Mitchell Marsh. The Australia opener nicked a good length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, and as the ball flew towards first slip, an alert Kohli flung to his left and got underneath the ball with both hands to complete the catch. As a result of Virat's fine fielding effort, the Indian team debuted a new honour, a medal for the 'Best Fielder', introduced by India's fielding coach, T Dilip. "A little change in how me do things. Dilip is going to hand out his special fielding medal. So over to you Dilip," head coach Rahul Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"Firstly... at last, we got this because we've been telling everyone that we need to have a best fielder of the match etc. And at last, we got some token for it. I think in today's game, Ishan put up an outstanding effort. Shreyas was outstanding for taking two catches. But something we keep talking about in this team is consistency. It's just not about one catch, or one piece of fielding. Overall, I'd like to think intensity, backing up... not only doing your job but also making sure that you encourage and keep the right fielders at the right place. So, this one goes to Virat," Dilip said that led to a loud cheer from everyone in the change room.

Watch the video below:

An excited Kohli spread his arms, basking in the applause, and in gest, motioned to Dilip to place the medal around his neck. As he did so, Kohli playfully bit the medal, reminiscent of tennis legend and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal. As pointed out by Dilip, Ishan's exceptional ground-fielding and Shreyas' crucial catches to dismiss Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc made them strong contenders for the laurel. However, in the end, it was Kohli whose supreme show stood head and shoulders above the rest.

