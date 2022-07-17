Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli dances, makes hilarious gesture on camera in viral video ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli dances, makes hilarious gesture on camera in viral video ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli will be eyeing an improved performance as India take on England in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday.
Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat for the past few months. Kohli had a forgettable outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and since his return to international cricket earlier this month, the former India captain has failed to cross the 20-run mark across all formats. In the previous game, Kohli was dismissed on 16 despite a strong start and the India batter will be aiming for an improved show when the side takes on England in the series decider on Sunday.

Even as Kohli faces severe criticism from all corners for his rough patch with the bat, the Indian batter remains in jovial mood on the field. During the third T20I against England last week, Kohli interacted with fans while fielding at the long-on boundary, and also danced with the crowd.

Also read: 'Dhoni trusted me to win games when I was 22. That was massive': South Africa star recalls playing under CSK skipper

Ahead of the final ODI in Manchester, Kohli seemed to have fun during the practice session as he danced and made hilarious gestures at the camera.

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli had taken to his official Twitter profile to share a motivational quote with a cryptic one-word tweet - ‘Perspective’. The quote read, “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if I fly?”

Additionally, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday also threw weight behind the out-of-form Virat Kohli, saying that he should be proud as "people can only dream about" what he has achieved.

The former Indian skipper has failed to score a century since November 2019.

"You go big guy! People can only dream about what you've done in cricket. And they're some of the best players that have played the game," Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.

In another message for Kohli, Pietersen wrote on his Instagram: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have (so far).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
virat kohli team india india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP