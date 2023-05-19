Watch: Kohli's eye-catching dressing-room reaction on his 103m six during 6th IPL ton leaves Maxwell 'surprised'

The talk and criticism around Virat Kohli's strike rate, especially after the powerplay, remained persistent throughout IPL 2023. Many even considered it to stand as a hindrance in RCB's road to the playoffs. But the former RCB captain shut all the talks in style as he smashed an intent-filled IPL century on Thursday night in Hyderabad, his sixth in the tournament's history, as RCB cruised to a season-reviving win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

En route to his 63-ball knock of 100, there was one shot that stood out not just for RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was a spectator on the other end of the crease, or the commentators, but also for Kohli himself. In the first ball of the ninth over, against SRH debutant Nitish Reddy, Kohli got on top of the bounce and pulled it hard over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. It went miles into the stand leaving Faf flabbergasted while the commentators went berserk. It was a 103 metre six from Kohli.

After the match, when the team assembled in the dressing room to celebrate the win that saw them rise to the fourth spot in the table, all Kohli could talk about was that six. And his reaction was eye catching.

“Yes, you little strong boys, 103, I am taking that with me,” he said as seen in the video posted by the RCB.

He then looked at Glenn Maxwell and said: "Why are you surprised? Look at him. That's my biggest 6 of this season so I will take it anyways."

The Aussie then teased Kohli saying: “It's a shot boundary, 59 yards.”

The 33-year-old replied: “That's why I hit it that hard. I almost hit a wide for six in the end. Almost went for six.”

With the knock, Kohli now has 538 runs in IPL 2023 in 13 appearances with seven fifty-plus knocks. This is the sixth time in his IPL career that Kohli has amassed 500 or more runs in an IPL season, making him the only Indian batter to acheive this feat and second overall after David Warner, who has had six such seasons his his career. The RCB star later, in the post-match presentation, dismissed the talk around his strike rate, saying that his records speaks for itself.

"I don't really care about what anyone says on the outside, to be honest, because that's their opinion," Kohli said. "When you're in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket, and I've done that for a long period of time.

