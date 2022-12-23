Watch: Virat Kohli furiously gives Pant a death stare after India wicketkeeper denies single during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was visibly furious with Rishabh Pant during the Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday when the latter denied Kohli a single off the last delivery before the lunch break. Kohli had given the delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz a slight push towards the on-side and started for a single; however, Pant didn't reciprocate to the India batter, forcing Kohli to make a dive back to his crease.

After the delivery, Kohli gave Pant a death stare to express his displeasure at Pant not running for a single on the delivery. The two batters, however, gave each other a fist-pump as they walked off to the dressing room together after the umpires called for lunch.

Watch the incident here:

Earlier, India began Day 2 at 19/0 after bowling Bangladesh out on 227 in the first innings of the second Test. However, the side endured the early wickets of KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20), and Cheteshwar Pujara (24) in the first session. Taijul Islam picked all the three wickets as he ran through the Indian top order.

On Day 1, India enjoyed an impressive outing with the ball as Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav ended with four wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat – who made a comeback to the Indian Test XI after 12 years – also picked two important wickets to bowl Bangladesh out on 227. However, the team management faced significant criticism for leaving out Kuldeep Yadav from the XI in the second Test; the spinner had picked eight wickets including a five-wicket haul in the opening match of the series in Chattogram.

India are leading the two-Test series 1-0 and will be aiming to further strengthen their position in the World Test Championship with another victory in Dhaka. The Indian team is currently second in the table.

