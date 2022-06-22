Watch: Virat Kohli gives 'passionate' speech during India's nets session in England, Leicestershire share video

India are gearing up for their postponed fifth Test against England at the Leicestershire County Cricket Club's Uptonsteel County Ground. The venue is not one that gets to host top level men's international cricket and so it is a rare occasion for the club to be hosting the array of stars such as India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and so on who are currently training there.

The club on Tuesday posted videos from India's training session, one of which featured former captain Kohli giving a team talk.

Kohli was captain of the team when the five-match Test series against England was originally held in 2021. However, the fifth Test of the series, which India lead 2-1, at Old Trafford could not be played due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases within the visitors' camp.

A lot has changed for both teams since the series was postponed last year. Kohli stepped down as India's captain earlier this year and Rohit Sharma took over. All-rounder Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has taken over as England captain after Joe Root was sacked.

Both sides also have new head coaches. While Ravi Shastri stepped down last year and Rahul Dravid took over for India, Brendon McCullum was appointed as England's Test coach after Chris Silverwood was sacked last month.

There will be some notable members missing from the Test, prime amongst them KL Rahul who is out with an injury, and potentially Ravichandran Ashwin, who it was revealed contracted Covid-19 and will be in a race against time to feature in the Test match beginning on July 1.

