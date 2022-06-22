'Nobody will question his Team India spot if...': Gavaskar says India star needs to justify selection in Ireland T20Is

After India completed their first international assignment at home after the 2022 IPL season, the Men in Blue will now head to Ireland for a two-match series before travelling to England for the much-anticipated tour. Some have been rested, some new faces have been added as India continue their search for a final 15 for the 2022 T20 World Cup. And former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had his say on the return of 27-year-old star, whose "tremendous abilities" he hailed.

Samson had a rather impressive IPL 2022 season where he scored 458 runs in 17 innings, in the Rajasthan Royals' run to the final, at a strike rate of 146.79 with two half-centuries. Prior to the IPL season, he was recalled to the India team for the home series against Sri Lanka where he faced 37 deliveries across two innings to score 57 runs at a strike rate of 154.05.

Speaking to Star Sports on his selection, Gavaskar advised that Samson needs to work on his shot selection in a bid to cement his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

“Everybody deserves more chance but you got to make the most of them. What has led Sanju Samson down, because all of us know the tremendous ability that he has, is his shot selection while playing for India. He looks to attack from the first ball and even in T20Is, there is an opportunity to get your feet going, get your eye … you know with the light and pitch, etc,” he said.

With just two matches in the series which will also mark the return of Suryakumar Yadav, Samson might get limited opportunities, but Gavaskar wants the youngster to make the most of it.

“So, yes if his shot selection gets better then he will be so much more consistent whether it is for India or for his franchise. Then there will be nobody asking questions about his place in the team," he added.

