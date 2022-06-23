Watch: Virat Kohli gives tips to tour-game opponent Prasidh Krishna, India pacer dismisses Shreyas Iyer next ball

The rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 tour of England is slated to begin from July 1 and Indian team, in a bid to gear up for the final Test and get accustomed to the English conditions, have agreed to play a four-match Tour game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. While India featured their XI for the match, four other players from the visiting squad were added to the XI of Leicestershire team. Prasidh Krishna was among them and was the only India bowler to pick a wicket in the opening session as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck, courtesy to some valuable tips from Virat Kohli. (India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 1)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end of the 19th over, Kohli was seen having conversation with Krishna, who was among the four India players who were part of the Leicestershire team. Kohli was seen giving some bowling advice to Krishna.

The India pacer was retained in the attack as he came back an over later and got Iyer in the very first ball. It was well outside off as Iyer looked to play it through the covers, but it nipped back in, took the thick outside edge before wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the dismissal.

ALSO READ: 'It's rare': Twitter left thrilled as Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah battle in Tour Match breaks the internet

Here is the video of the dismissal…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Royals, the IPL franchise for which Krishna plays for, tweeted the same, writing, "Prasidh, playing for @leicsccc, gets tips from Virat Kohli in the middle of the warm-up game. Dismisses Shreyas Iyer next ball."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iyer was dismissed for a 11-ball duck as India's fall in the opening session of the practice game continued. After winning the toss, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off on a promising note with a 35-run stand before

Will Davis got the first breakthrough. Roman Walker then ran through the top order, picking three wickets for just 12 runs in six overs while Krishna picked one as India were left with 90 for five at Lunch.

The two other India players who are playing as part of the Leicestershire team are Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer also rolled his arms in the first session, with the new ball, and conceded 20 runs in five overs while going wicketless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON