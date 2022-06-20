Watch: Virat Kohli reacts on completing 11 years in Test cricket, shares creative video summing up India journey

On the anniversary of his Test debut back in 2011, Virat Kohli has taken to social media to share a creative video of his achievements and accomplishments in Test cricket over the years. A 17-second video, it shows Kohli logging into a computer and clicking through files of his memories in Test cricket — including memorably centuries, series victories, and celebrations with teammates and supporters.

Kohli has played 101 Tests in his 11 years since the debut against West Indies in 2011, amassing 8043 runs at an average just a shade below 50. He also has 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries, a high score of 254 not out amongst that. These are all moments that pop up in the frames of Kohli's video, recounting a highly successful spell in the India shirt, including an outfit for 7 years between 2014 and 2021. In 2018, Kohli hit an all-time high as he was named the Test cricketer of the year.

In these 11 years, besides notching up several wonderful performances with the bat, Kohli took over from MS Dhoni as India captain in 2015 and became the country's most successful skipper with 40 Test wins. The next best is Dhoni's 13. But while Kohli may no longer be the captain of the Test team, he still remains a central figure to India's hopes of Test success at home and abroad.

While Kohli is currently experiencing a lean patch, every Indian fan would hope that he returns to form and quickly approaches the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, the next big milestone India's run-machine from Delhi would want to cross.

As captain of the Test team, Kohli headlined the overseas series victory in Australia in 2018, as well as the first four matches of the series against England in 2021, for which the decisive match will be played in July. While he won't captain in that match, India's chances will rest on his performances in the middle order.

