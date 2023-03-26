Watch: Kohli receives rapturous welcome from RCB fans as ex-captain arrives in Chinnaswamy ahead of IPL 2023

Four nights more before the blockbuster 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off again with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will open their campaign against five-time winners Mumbai Indians on April 2 at home, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the big match, former captain Virat Kohli arrived at the home ground to join the RCB camp in their preparation for IPL 2023 and he received a rapturous welcome from the crowd who were present at the venue for the open practice session.

Virat Kohli arrives in Chinnaswamy Stadium

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The franchise are hosting the annual RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru where former members and T20 legends - AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle will be present for their induction into the Hall of Fame. The event will also feature other live performances and a live viewing of the RCB practice session at the Chinnaswamy.

ALSO READ: 'When I got out, Raina told me 'Both Dhoni and I got out for ducks'': Star India opener's forgettable debut

Kohli, who was recently part of the home ODI series against Australia, joined the RCB camp on Sunday and began his practice session for the 16th season of the league. As soon as he arrived at the Chinnaswamy, RCB crowd broke into 'Kohli, Kohli!' chants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Glenn Maxwell was present at the practice session as well and Kohli was spotted having a long chat with the Aussie all-rounder. This will be Maxwell's first appearnce in the sports since the freak accident he incurred at a friend's birthday party last year and had to undergo surgery and a length period of rehabilitation. He had however returned to the Australian side for the ODI series in India.

Virat Kohli arrives in Chinnaswamy Stadium

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB will remain in hunt for their maiden trophy in IPL. They have been impressive in the last three seasons where they made the playoffs each time. Faf du Plessis will once again be leading the side with Kohli Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga also in the team. There are however doubts over the participation of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON