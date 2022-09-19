Watch: Virat Kohli's 'absolute treat' of a training session ahead of India vs Australia T20Is

With India set to host Australia in three T20Is, Virat Kohli showcased his batting form with an 'absolute treat' of a training session in Punjab. Team India are scheduled to host Australia in the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Tuesday, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to put in a good show after their disappointing Asia Cup performance. The Punjab Cricket Association posted snippets of Kohli's training session on Twitter and captioned it as, "An absolute treat Watch @imVkohli dedicatedly practicing his shots in the nets today during practice session@gulzarchahal @BCCI @CricketAus #gulzarchahal #1stT20I #pca #pcanews #punjabcricket #punjab #cricket #teamindia #indiancricketteam #punjabcricketnews #cricketnews".

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans, who hailed the former Team India captain. One fan wrote, "That's something to be cherished."

Meanwhile, another fan commented, "72 hundred is loading".

Another fan reacted, "Love the way he is playing."

Despite India's exit from the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, Kohli was in brilliant form in the continental showpiece. The swashbuckling batter finished as India's highest run-scorer and also as the tournament's second-highest, behind Mohammad Rizwan (281). In five matches, Kohli hammered 276 runs at an average of 92.00 and strike rate of 147.59.

He also registered an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 61 balls against Afghanistan. After his blistering knock, he also received plenty of praise from former head coach Ravi Shastri, who said he has 'thrown the spanner in the works'. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "I think what today's innings of Virat Kohli has done, is that it has thrown the spanner in the works. It is allowed now for the selectors to think, 'do we need a third opener?"

"When Virat Kohli is there, you got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and Virat could well be the third opener in case there's an injury. It allows you to have an extra fast bowler, as well as an extra batsman in the middle order. So, it does open some opportunity."

