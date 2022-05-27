Watch: Kohli's amazing 'spirit of cricket' gesture in Qualifier 2 makes fans stand and applause; Twitter salutes Virat

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli may have been dismissed early in the Qualifier 2 game against Rajasthan Royals, but he did earn applause from fans for his ‘spirit of cricket’ gesture during the first over of the match. During the first over of the RCB innings, Kohli played a flick toward square leg and ran for a quick single. Jos Buttler dived and attempted a direct hit, but Kohli was safely home. The ball didn't hit the stumps but it deflected off Kohli's bat, forcing the RR fielder at the other end to go off for a chase. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

However, the RCB star put his hand up, signaling that he won't be taking another run and further pointing towards himself, acknowledging that the ball had deflected off him.

Watch:

Kohli hit an audacious flick over deep midwicket for a six later in the over that raised the expectations from the former RCB captain. However, he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the game after he nicked a short-pitched delivery outside-off for keeper Sanju Samson to take an easy catch.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Earlier, RR captain Samson had won the toss and opted to bowl in the Qualifier 2 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides are unchanged in the game.

While Royals come into the match after their defeat in the first qualifier match against Gujarat Titans, the RCB defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants to stay alive in the race for the final.

Titans had booked a place in the final in style, beating Royals by 7 wickets in Kolkata. RCB, meanwhile, produced a dominant batting performance to beat LSG by 14 runs.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title, while Royals are chasing a second title in the tournament, having won the opening edition in 2008 under the captaincy of late Shane Warne.

