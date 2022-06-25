Watch: Virat Kohli's vociferous argument with fan from dressing room balcony for troubling Nagarkoti with photo requests

Virat Kohli is someone who carries his emotion on his sleeves and never shies away from giving back his piece of mind to bowlers. On this occasion, the former India captain was spotted schooling a fan who allegedly bothered youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire. Follow India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3

In a widely circulated video on social media, Kohli can be seen shutting down a supporter for his behaviour towards the young quick. The fan was continuously asking for a picture to Nagarkoti, who isn't a part of the India squad but travelling with the team as a net bowler.

The fan mentioned that he had taken a leave from his job for the game and he deserved a picture with Nagarkoti. "I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least," he said. Kohli responded with, “He is here to play the match, and not to click photos."

Talking about the four-day warm-up match at Uptonsteel Cricket Ground, the Indian team took a healthy lead on third day, thanks to openers Srikar Bharat and Shubman Gill adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Bharat scored 43 while Shubman gathered 38 to extend the visiting team's lead. Bharat had also scored 70 in the first innings when India declared on 246 for eight.

Kohli hit 33 off 69 balls and featured five boundaries, including one big six off Prasidh Krishna, with the flamboyant batter looking in reasonable touch before being trapped in-front by Roman Walker.

Walker went on to pick a five-wicket haul while Will Davis added a couple of wickets under his belt.

