Watch: Virat Kohli stuns everyone with immaculate imitation of Faf du Plessis ahead of IPL 2023 match

Currently in hot form, both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been single handedly carrying Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, alongwith Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj. RCB captain Du Plessis currently leads the Orange Cap race with 422 runs in eight matches, at an average of 60.29 and 167.46 strike rate. Meanwhile, the South African has als bagged five half-centuries. On the other hand, Kohli has registered 333 runs in eight fixtures, at an average of 47.57 and 142.30 strike rate, packed with five fifties.

VIrat Kohli imitates Faf du Plessis.(Twitter)

The pair have given strong starts to RCB while batting, setting dominating opening partnerships. So it wasn't a surprise to see camaraderie and friendship.

On Match 24, fans were given a special treat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai, when Kohli and Du Plessis walked out for a short training session ahead of the game. Fans were quick to spot that Kohli was copying Du Plessis' batting stance in a funny manner, and also exaggerating his skipper's backlift.

Here is the video:

RCB crashed to a eight-run defeat vs CSK in Match 24. Chasing a target of 227 runs, RCB managed to reach 218/8 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 76 runs off 36 balls by Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, Du Plessis played a good knock of 62 off 33 balls, but it came in a losing cause. For CSK's bowling department, Tushar Deshpande was in fiery form and took three wickets, Matheesha Pathirana scalped two dismissals. Kohli put in a poor batting display vs CSK, mustering only six runs off four balls. He was dismissed by Akash Singh in the opening over itself, inside edging a delivery into the stumps.

Initially, CSK posted 226/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 83 runs off 45 balls by Devon Conway. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube (52) and Ajinkya Rahane (37) also played quickfire knocks. RCB bowlers had a poor outing, with each of them bagging a wicket each.

