Watch: Virat Kohli's perfect reply after being ‘sledged’ by wife Anushka Sharma in viral video

Virat Kohli remains the centre of attention for Indian fans both on and off the field. Whether he is in the midst of a cricket match or enjoying quality time with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli always remains the talk of the town. Recently, Kohli became the first Indian with 250 million followers on Instagram and currently the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and his wife are trending on social media platforms due to their recent viral video from a promotional event that has sparked widespread interest.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during an event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo made an appearance on Puma’s ‘Let there be sports’ campaign last month and interacted with fans and engaged in a few games. The videos capturing their time at the event have become a sensation on social media recently, with fans resharing them enthusiastically. In one such video, Anushka is seen teasing Virat in a playful manner by trying to imitate his on-field celebrations, evoking laughter from the audience. She goes on to tease Virat by saying that sometimes he celebrates the fall of a wicket more than the bowler.

The actress is also seen teasing Virat about his golden duck on April 23, 2023 in the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bangalore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aaj 24th April hai, aaj toh run bana le Kohli (Today April 24, at least score runs today, Kohli)," Anushka says in the video. After a laugh riot, Kohli gave the perfect reply to Anushka that got the crowd going.

VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anusha Sharma's fun moments go viral

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his past three games for RCB on April 23, Kohli has been stunningly dismissed on a golden duck. In 2017, Kohli was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his first ball, and last year, Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dismissed him for a duck.

Even though he had a couple of failures in the IPL this season, Kohli has been in spectacular form in T20 cricket over the last couple of months. In the ongoing IPL, he smashed 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 140. He finished the season as the third top run-getter in the league and the second top run-getter for RCB, behind his opening partner Faf du Plessis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite Kohli’s excellent form this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to make it to the playoffs. Having won seven and lost seven of their fourteen games they finished sixth on the points table with fourteen points.

Virat Kohli has now travelled to London to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, which will take place at the Oval in London on June 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON