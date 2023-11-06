close_game
Watch: Virat Kohli's terrific gesture for Eden Gardens' ground staff after record-equalling 49th century vs SA

Watch: Virat Kohli's terrific gesture for Eden Gardens' ground staff after record-equalling 49th century vs SA

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 06, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Virat Kohli produced a sensational knock on Sunday as he drew level with Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli recorded a significant milestone in cricketing history, as he drew level with Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs. The India batter smashed his 49th hundred during the group stage clash against South Africa, scoring a gritty 101* off 120 balls as India registered a comprehensive win. Thanks to Kohli's ton, India posted a strong total of 326/5 on a difficult Kolkata wicket, before bundling the Proteas on merely 83. With a 243-run win, India ensured they will remain on top of the points table at the end of the group stage.

Virat Kohli meets ground staff after the game in Kolkata(X)
Virat Kohli meets ground staff after the game in Kolkata(X)

Following the win, Virat Kohli won the hearts yet again with a terrific gesture towards the ground staff at the Eden Gardens. He walked up to the staff members and greeted them, and also posed for a picture with the group. The video of the moment went viral on social media platforms.

Kohli was also named the player of the match for his brilliant knock on a challenging surface, and despite levelling with Tendulkar, the India star remained humble in his reaction. The 35-year-old ‘birthday boy’ stated that he could “never be as good as him (Tendulkar)” and further said it was an “honour” for him to level his childhood hero.

"Tendulkar's tweet is quite special," said Kohli. "It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment. I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV.

"To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me."

India's colossal winning margin was all the more impressive given South Africa, whose only defeat in the tournament before this match was a shock loss to the Netherlands, are second in the 10-team table and already assured of a last four spot themselves.

"It was a big game," said Kohli. "We were probably playing the toughest team in the tournament so far, there was motivation for doing well.

"People made it a bit more special on my birthday. I had a sense of it being something more."

He added: "The message from the management was for me to bat deep, I was happy from that perspective."

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

