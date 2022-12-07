Watch: Washington Sundar's never-before-seen reaction as Dhawan avoids Siraj collision to clutch ball with his thighs

Washington Sundar most likely gave birth to a future meme as his highly unusual reaction during the second ODI between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday went viral. Washington was in beast mode for India, picking up 3/37 from 10 overs and denting Bangladesh's top order. However, the way he reacted to one of his dismissals left everyone in splits. Sundar picked up his first wicket in the form of Shakib Al Hasan, who top edged the off-spinner and was out caught by Shikhar Dhawan at short fine leg. However, the dismissal that looked rather easy for the longest time, almost wasn’t to be and it extracted a humorous reaction out of Washington.

Coming round the wicket, Washington kept Shakib quiet the first three balls of the over, which is why when he bowled a fuller delivery drifting in with just a bit of room, the Bangladesh all-rounder's eyes lit up. Shakib went for the full-blooded sweep but mistimes it for the ball to spoon up in the air. Dhawan, positioned at short fine-leg, moved to his left and went to catch the ball. But at the same time, Siraj from short third man came rushing too. As the ball came down, Siraj and Dhawan nearly collided that could have resulted in the catch getting spilled but thankfully, Dhawan completed it.

While all this was going it, Washington appeared a nervous wreck as he went down on the ground fearing the worse. The off-spinner kind of recoiled and slithered on the ground watching Dhawan and Siraj almost run into each other. What made the whole proceeding even more amusing was that Dhawan actually missed catching the ball with his hands but actually used his thighs to grab it. But since it indeed resulted in a wicket, Dhawan, Sundar, Siraj and rest of the Indian players could manage a laugh.

Washington did not stop there though. In the next over, he picked up two more wickets off consecutive deliveries sending back the Mushfiqur Rahim and then Afif Hossain for a golden duck. Mushfiqur was out caught at leg slip to a bat-pad dismissal, while Hossain played all over a delivery that kept coming in and was clean bowled going for a cut-shot that was never there in the first place.

Having reduced Bangladesh to 69/6, Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah staged a spirited comeback with a fighting century partnership for the seventh wicket. Their 148-run stand was the highest seventh wicket partnership by any team against India in ODIs and also Bangladesh's biggest for any wicket against India.

