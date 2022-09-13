Watch: Wasim Akram again displeased by Mayanti Langer's question, interrupts and gives pointed answer

Wasim Akram was as blunt as ever while doing commentary in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. Even in the pre and post-match shows, he never shied away from speaking his mind. That inevitably resulted in harmless banters with fellow commentators and sometimes with even the anchor of the show. Famous sports presenter Mayanti Langer was one of them who had to deal with Wasim Akram's pointed takes when one of her questions ahead of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match was not received well by the legendary fast bowler. Mayanti was once again in the spotlight after the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the reason was Wasim Akram's reply... again!

In the post-match show on Star Sports after Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to lift their sixth Asia Cup title, Mayanti, posed a fairly simple question about Sri Lanka's come-from-behind journey in Asia Cup but Wasim Akram, for some reason, gave a pointed answer.

"Wasim, I can understand the thoughts that are going through your head. A team that everyone had counted out of this Asia Cup, had been written off has just had a dream run to take the cup…," Mayanti said.

"Nothing is going through my head," Akram said, interrupting Mayanti. "Sri Lanka are the worthy champions because of the way they played today, the way they played against Pakistan the other. The only problem I had with Pakistan, was the intent," he added.

Watch Video: Wasim Akram interrupts Mayanti, gives pointed answer to question on Sri Lanka after Asia Cup final against Pakistan

Earlier, Akram had shown his displeasure when Mayanti had sought his opinion on India's team combination for the World Cup after their defeat to Sri Lanka.

"Rohit Sharma is probably sick watching himself on TV. Two other teams are playing. I discussed India yesterday all day long. Today is Pakistan vs Afghanistan. That's why I am saying, Sanjay, all yours," Wasim had said.

After beating India and Afghanistan in thrilling last-over finishes the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side faltered in the final against a resilient Sri Lanka who made a stunning comeback after their embarrassing defeat in the tournament opener against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka won six matches on the trot since then to eventually win the tournament.

