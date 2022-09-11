Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final: Resurgent SL face PAK in hunt for shock 6th title
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final: Resurgent SL face PAK in hunt for shock 6th title

Updated on Sep 11, 2022 05:20 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score: Sri Lanka had defeated Pakistan in the Super 4 match between the two sides and will be hoping a repeat of that result. Follow live score and updates of PAK vs SL T20 from the Dubai International Stadium here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score:
HT Sports Desk
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score: A resurgent Sri Lanka could stunningly add to their five Asia Cup titles when they take on Pakistan in the final of the 2022 tournament on Sunday. Sri Lanka had started off by being thrashed by Afghanistan and that, coupled with their recent struggles to remain competitive in international cricket, had led to many ruling them out of contention for even making the Super 4. And yet, they have gone on to beat Bangladesh and even seven-time champions India en route to the final. Pakistan, on the other hand, are targeting their third Asia Cup title and their first in a decade. They might draw solace from the fact that they had benched two of their key players namely Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah against Sri Lanka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2022 05:20 PM IST

    PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live: Sri Lanka's run

  • Sep 11, 2022 05:13 PM IST

    Asia Cup 2022 final live: Pakistan's run

    Pakistan have lost just two matches in this tournament. The first was a close defeat to India in the opening match, after which their record 155-run win over Hong Kong ensured that they won't have an issue with reaching the Super 4. Once there, they only lost their last match, which was against Sri Lanka but before that, Babar Azam's men won two absolute thrillers against India and Afghanistan. While the win against India and the nature of the chase will always be special for them, the match against Afghanistan was charged with emotion. Young Naseem Shah might just have etched his name in Pakistan cricket folklore with his back to back sixes in the last over that took them to victory. 

  • Sep 11, 2022 05:06 PM IST

    PAK vs SL, Asia Cup final live: Hello and welcome!

    It's time for the title decided! On the navy blue and yellow corner are the formerly mighty Sri Lanka, aiming for their sixth title and getting one step closer to reaching India's record seven. No one gave them a chance this year, considering their recent struggles to stay competitive in international cricket and their hammering by Afghanistan in their first match. On the green corner are Pakistan, looking to cap their recently discovered stability with a title, their first Asia Cup title in just under a decade. 

