Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final: Resurgent SL face PAK in hunt for shock 6th title

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score: A resurgent Sri Lanka could stunningly add to their five Asia Cup titles when they take on Pakistan in the final of the 2022 tournament on Sunday. Sri Lanka had started off by being thrashed by Afghanistan and that, coupled with their recent struggles to remain competitive in international cricket, had led to many ruling them out of contention for even making the Super 4. And yet, they have gone on to beat Bangladesh and even seven-time champions India en route to the final. Pakistan, on the other hand, are targeting their third Asia Cup title and their first in a decade. They might draw solace from the fact that they had benched two of their key players namely Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah against Sri Lanka.

