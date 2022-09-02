Watch: Wasim Akram's gem of a reply to Athar Ali Khan's 'Look at those stats' remark about Mushfiqur Rahim on air

Bangladesh on Thursday became the first team to be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022 as they lost a humdinger to Sri Lanka by two wickets. Despite posting over 180, Sri Lanka chased down he target as an erratic Bangladesh unit conceded far too many extras, including four no-balls. Four Bangladesh batters got starts but none could convert it into a big one. Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain's innings propelled Bangladesh to 183/7 in 20 overs, but Sri Lanka batters chased it down with Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka playing vital knocks and Asitha Fernando's 3-ball 10 providing the finishing touches.

One of Bangladesh's disappointments was Mushfiqur Rahim, who was dismissed for 4 off five balls after getting out caught behind off the bowling of Chamika Karunaratne. However, it was a funny exchange between on-air commentators Athar Ali Khan and Wasim Akram that became the main attraction of Rahim's stay at the crease. When Rahim walked out to bat at the fall of Mehidy Hasan's wicket, the broadcaster displayed the Bangladesh wicketkeeper's stats of the screen, which really impressed Khan.

"It's the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib-Al-Hasan that might just work in favour of Bangladesh. Have a look at those stats. More than 100 matches, closing in on 1500 runs and a strike rate of 115," Khan said on air, stressing on that last detail of Rahim's batting.

However, Akram, the former Pakistan captain wasn't in agreement with what Khan had to say and feels that Rahim's strike-rate isn't on par with some of the top players in the world. Acknowledging the fact that Rahim is a fine cricketer with plenty of experience behind him, Akram, contrary to Khan's opinion, highlighted how the 35-year-old needs to work on his strike-rate.

"Not the best strike-rate I must say. He's an experienced campaigner. He really is, but this this format, if you see the strike-rate of the top players of the world, it has to be in my opinion, more than 130. Ideally, in this format."

During his short stay, Rahim completed 1500 runs in T20I cricket for Bangladesh.

