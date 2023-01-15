Watch: 'Where am I?' - Sangakkara's hilarious reaction as TV screen shows top-5 ODI centurions after Kohli's 46th ton

Team India star Virat Kohli produced a phenomenal outing in the third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka, as he remained unbeaten on 166 off just 110 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and eight sixes en route to an incredible knock in Thiruvananthapuram. Thanks to Kohli's brilliant innings, India posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in fifty overs, with Shubman Gill also scoring a century (116).

This was Kohli's 46th century in ODIs, drawing him closer to India great Sachin Tendulkar who holds the record with 49 tons to his name in the format. Following the knock, fans and cricketers alike lauded Kohli and as the stats for most centuries in ODIs were shown on the television screens during Sri Lanka's run-chase, Kumar Sangakkara had a rather hilarious remark.

The former Sri Lankan captain, who has 25 centuries to his name in ODIs, is currently the ninth-highest centurion in the format; only the top-5, however, were shown on the screen. This prompted Sangakkara to say, “Where am I?” inducing laughter from his fellow commentator.

Ricky Ponting is the third-highest century scorer in ODIs with 30 tons to his name, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma is only one behind at fourth spot. Sri Lanka's legendary former all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya is fifth with 28 centuries to his name.

Among active international cricketers, Australia's David Warner is the closest to Kohli and Rohit with 19 centuries to his name.

Earlier, Team India had already clinched the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the second ODI in Kolkata and rested Hardik Pandya for the game in Thiruvananthapuram. The top-order, however, stole the show with incredible hitting all around the park; Mohammed Siraj, then, ran through the Sri Lankan batting order as the visitors lost their first five wickets within 37 runs.

