Watch: With 15 needed off 4, Rashid Khan breaks SRH hearts by bludgeoning 3 sixes to seal thrilling last-over win for GT

The 2022 Indian Premier League witnessed yet another thriller on Wednesday night as Gujarat Titans produced a magnificent comeback to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. The duo of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan broke the SRH hearts with an incredible 59-run stand off just 24 deliveries, as Titans clinched their seventh win of the season. GT were reeling at 140/5 in 16 overs in a 196-run chase but Rashid (31*) joined Rahul Tewatia (40*) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Watch: Uncapped Shashank Singh smokes Lockie Ferguson for hat-trick of sixes in SRH's last over, impresses India legend

Tewatia hit the first six of the last over – bowled by Marco Jansen – while Rashid Khan stepped up against his former franchise as he hit three huge sixes to seal a memorable victory for the Titans. The win took Titans to the top of the table in the IPL 2022 table with 14 points in eight matches.

Watch as Rashid Khan shined against his old side in the last over:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was just trying to play my game and have the belief in my batting which I’ve been working on the last two years,” Rashid said after the game.

“When it was 22 left, I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with our best bowler Ferguson. We just have to have that belief in ourselves … and luckily we had those four sixes.”

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total of 195-6 revolved around half centuries from opening batter Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) after Gujarat won the toss and elected to field. Among bowlers, Umran Malik took all of the Titans' five wickets as he clinched his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL.

This was SRH's third loss of the season as Titans ended their five-match winning streak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON