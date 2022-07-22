Watch: With Jadeja injured, Rahul Dravid calls up unknown left-arm spinner to Indian team's net session; here's why

After successfully beating England in both the white-ball formats earlier this month, Team India now gears up for the three-match ODI series against West Indies which begins from Friday onwards in Port of Spain. However, India will without as many as seven of their regular players which includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. But this allows the fringe players to make their case for the white-ball team which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the series. India had another of their practice session on Thursday, an indoor session as well owing to the rainy weather at the venue, but along with the team members stood an unknown left-arm spinner, who was bowling to the India batters and seen having chat with head coach Rahul Dravid.

India might have required the spinner had Ravindra Jadeja not suffered a niggle, which puts his participation in doubt for the ODI series opener. But with the injury scare, Dravid called up a local boy, who bowls the left-arm variety, to India's net session.

The uncapped bowler, Amir Ali, 20, bowled to the Indian team for over 30 minutes and was seen continuously having a chat with Dravid.

“It was a great experience bowling to an international batsman. I learned a lot, and coach Rahul Dravid gave some good input. It is stepping stone in my career and it was a great experience,” Amir Ali told senior sports journalist Vimal Kumar.

The last time when India faced West Indies, the Men in Blue were troubled by the left-arm variety of Akeal Hosein. The 28-year-old had picked two wickets at an economy rate of just 5.67 while in the T20Is, he went wicketless at eight runs per over and conceded only a boundary every over in the series, but wasn't hit for a single six.

West Indies have added a second left-arm spinner to their squad in Gudakesh Motie, an uncapped bowler.

