Watch: Yastika Bhatia pulls off incredible MS Dhoni-like run-out in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

MS Dhoni's astute tactics and judgment blend perfectly with his sharp wicketkeeping skills. In the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni had almost produced an incredible piece of play to get rid of KL Rahul. He denied the batter a quick single, flicking it towards the stumps in a jiffy, only for the bails to stay unmoved. Bails foiled Dhoni's sharp run-out but three years later, Yastika Bhatia has managed to pull off the lightning-fast run-out while keeping the wickets. (Also Read | England great furious at Indian commentators for being 'harsh' on Virat Kohli)

Yastika was quick enough to affect the run-out during the second women's ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Batter Anushka Sanjeewani dabbed Deepti Sharma's delivery to the leg side and meandered out of the crease. Yastika, who was alert behind the sticks, quickly picked up the ball and flick it back to the stumps.

Replays showed Sanjeewani's bat not being grounded when the wickets were broken. Her dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to 70 for five. Lower-order batter Ama Kanchana held the fort for the hosts with an unbeaten 47 off 83 balls but Deepti Sharma's two wickets off the last two balls helped India bowl out the Lankans for a paltry total.

The islanders folded for 173 with Renuka Singh picking four wickets and Meghna Singh, and Deepti claiming two wickets each.

In response, Smriti Mandhana's stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls and Shafali Verma's run-a-ball 71 paved the way for India's convincing 10-wicket win. Smriti and Shafali shared a partnership of 174 runs to see the visitors home in just 25.4 overs.

The Indians came into the second game as firm favourites, having won the first ODI comfortably. They also clinched the preceding three-match T20I series.

"We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 per cent. The partnership was outstanding. It is important to have bowling options," Harmanpreet said after the game.

"I am working on my strengths and working on my variations. I am hitting the hard lengths which is helping me here. We decided to bowl first looking at the overcast weather. We thought the conditions will help us. I was told to stick to my strengths," Renuka, who picked up the player-of-the-match award for her 4/28, said in the post-match presentation.

