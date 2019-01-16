 WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel, gifts him football
WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel, gifts him football

The West Bengal government on Wednesday felicitated former cricket umpire Simon Taufel at a programme in Kolkata

Simon Taufel. (Twitter)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday felicitated former cricket umpire Simon Taufel at a programme in Kolkata.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, gifted Taufel a football on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the new secretariat building in Kolkata.

Taufel, 47, was a member of the International Cricket Council’s Elite Umpire Panel, and had won five consecutive ICC ‘Umpire of the Year’ awards between 2004 and 2008.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 23:19 IST

