'We are hearing the same thing for so many years. You know what the result will be': Sehwag on India-Pakistan T20 WC tie

With the start of the T20 World Cup, all eyes are on the mother of all battles when India take on Pakistan in a mega blockbuster clash on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan, who are yet to defeat India in a World Cup game – 50-over format and T20Is alike – would be keen to get off mark, whereas the Men in Blue would want to stretch their record to 13-0 at World Cups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the enthralling contest, former India batsman Virender Sehwag weighed in on the importance of an India-Pakistan match, saying that everytime these two teams come together, there is no shortage of debates, discussion and fan wars. Having said that, with all the hype that is surrounding this mega contest, Sehwag believes that the current crop of Pakistan players has what it takes to defeat India.

Also Read | 'I am not 100% convinced that you can play him in the XI against Pakistan': Chopra concerned about India bowler's form

"We are hearing the same thing for the past so many years. And the buildup is always the same that it's a huge game and it is. This topic is always in the discussion that Pakistan hasn't won a match against India in the World Cup and the debate about whether they can win this time is the same too," Sehwag said during the Show 'Vishwa Vijeta' on ABP News.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But if we talk about the current scenario and this format then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn't been able to do that, we'll see what happens on the 24th."

Also Read | 'He's forcing the management to accommodate him in the team': Laxman wants in-form batter in India's XI at T20 World Cup

Since 1992, India and Pakistan have done battle 12 times, with India soaring to a 7-0 record in ODIs and 5-0 in T20Is. Looking back as to why Pakistan have never been able to trump India on the big stage, Sehwag reckons the Men in Blue have always handled pressure and refrained from making comments like Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If I talk about the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, we are under less pressure because our position remains better than Pakistan in the World Cup. So, in my opinion, when we play with that attitude, we never give big statements," added Sehwag.

"There are always some big statements from the Pakistani side like he [Pakistani news anchor] said at the starting of his show that 'We are going to change the date'. India never says such things because they go better prepared. And when you go better prepared, you already know what the result would be."