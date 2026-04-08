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‘We are like labourers’: Mohammed Shami's sharp reaction to rising India return clamour

Mohammed Shami was among the top six wicket takers in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 scalps at an impressive average of 16.72

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 03:06 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Last Sunday, Mohammed Shami delivered another sharp reminder of his brilliance in the T20 format amid the clamour for his return to India. Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win in the ongoing IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and at the centre of the victory was Shami. The fast bowler produced a stunning 2/9, including 18 dot balls, as LSG won by five wickets in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Shami, left, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Shami has been consistent in his performance, even in domestic cricket for Bengal, since his return from injury. He was among the top six wicket takers in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 scalps at an impressive average of 16.72. He also played a key role in Bengal's run to the semifinals, including a standout performance of 8/90, though the team eventually lost to champions Jammu and Kashmir after taking a first-innings lead. Yet, he has remained out of the national team for almost three years now.

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Not only did Ganguly cite Shami's performance against SRH to make that statement, but also recalled that eight-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

"He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semifinal, even though Bengal lost, he picked eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far.

"I'm very happy he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It's tough for a fast bowler, but there's nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball."

 
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