'We can settle score against India in Asia Cup final': Ex-Pakistan star urges Babar's side to go all out vs Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Moin Khan urged Pakistan to move on quickly from the 228-run thrashing and be ready to settle scores with India, provided they make the final. Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super stage match of Asia Cup 2023 to qualify for the summit clash and asset up a dream final on Sunday. Sri Lanka and the Colombo weather, however, might have a few things to say about that. The toss for the match was delayed due to rain. While is expected to start without a long delay there are thunderstorms predicted towards the end. If rain ends up playing a spoilsport and a result is not possible today, both teams will share points as unlike the India vs Pakistan match, there are no reserve days for this match.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq (ANI )

A washout will mean, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will finish with the same points but the former will qualify for the final due to a higher net run rate.

Moin Khan, however, kept his fingers crossed not only for a game but also for a better show from Pakistan against Sri Lanka. “This would mean another chance in the final to settle the score line with India, so we have to give our best against Sri Lanka which is a dangerous side despite missing their main bowlers,” Moin said.

Pakistan were outplayed in all departments succumbing to their heaviest defeat in ODIs against India. Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan was not as linient as Moeen. He criticised the team for its body language in the contest against India.

“Their body language indicated they had accepted defeat from the start and they didn’t play well at all as a team,” Younis said. “(Mohammad) Rizwan should bat where the team needs him (to), not where he wants to bat,” he added.

Shahid Afridi not happy with Shaheen

Shahid Afridi said left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi looked frustrated for not getting early breakthroughs. “What is (being) seen is that against India when he (Shaheen) didn’t get an early breakthrough he got frustrated and angry at himself,” he said. “He always does this when he can’t get early wickets. The thing is that in international cricket his main focus should be on line and length when they are in right spot the wickets will come automatically.” Afridi said. “He has a lot of cricket ahead of him and he has to plan out his career properly,” he added.

The former cricketer said Pakistan’s approach against India was wrong. “You win or lose, that is not a problem but it is your approach which everyone watches closely. Pakistan’s approach was all wrong,” he said.

Former opener and chief selector Mohsin Khan said toss would be crucial against Sri Lanka. “With rain forecast for the match, the right decision has to be made at the toss. I would go for a bat second so that you know what the situation is and what target you are chasing to get into the final,” Mohsin said.

