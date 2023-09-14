Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Babar, Afridi in focus in virtual semi-final against Shanaka's SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: With India already in the final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fighting for one spot. The equation is simple, whoever wins today's PAK vs SL match, will book a date with India on Sunday. But if it rains at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will go through thanks to their higher net run rate. Pakistan have already made three changes - two of them forced - to their must-win match. Mohammad Haris has replaced an out-of-form Fakhar Zaman While injured pacers Naseen Sham and Haris Rauf have been replaced by Mohammad Wasim jr and Zaman Khan. Captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will have to take more responsibility. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they found a new hero in Dunith Wellalage, who almost single-handedly won them the match against Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see the nature of the pitch in Colombo. If it is anything like the India match then Sri Lanka will have an advantage due to the qualify of spinners they have in their arsenal.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka