Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Babar, Afridi in focus in virtual semi-final against Shanaka's SL
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a must-win Super 4 match to qualify for the Asia Cup final. Follow PAK vs SL live scorecard
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: With India already in the final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fighting for one spot. The equation is simple, whoever wins today's PAK vs SL match, will book a date with India on Sunday. But if it rains at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will go through thanks to their higher net run rate. Pakistan have already made three changes - two of them forced - to their must-win match. Mohammad Haris has replaced an out-of-form Fakhar Zaman While injured pacers Naseen Sham and Haris Rauf have been replaced by Mohammad Wasim jr and Zaman Khan. Captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will have to take more responsibility. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they found a new hero in Dunith Wellalage, who almost single-handedly won them the match against Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see the nature of the pitch in Colombo. If it is anything like the India match then Sri Lanka will have an advantage due to the qualify of spinners they have in their arsenal.
- Sep 14, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Colombo weather report
It is so far so good in Colombo but don't count out the possibility of rain in the afternoon and evening. There are thunderstorms predicted around 3 PM and 5 PM today. Premadasa is a quick-drying ground, as we have seen throughout this tournament but if by chance the rain is relentless and it is not possible to complete the match then Sri Lanka will advance to the final. They have a higher net run rate than Pakistan, who took a beating against India a couple of nights ago.
Hopefully, it won't come to that and we have a result today. Remember, all we need is 20 overs from each side for a full game.
- Sep 14, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pakistan announce their XI
Pakistan have made three changes to their side that lost to Idia by 228 runs. But do they have enough firepower in the spin department if the pitch turns out to be like the India vs Sri Lanka match?
Pakistan XI vs Sri Lanka: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan
- Sep 14, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score
It's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka. It's a knockout. The winner will advance to the Asia Cup final. The loser will go home. What more do you want to spice up your Friday afternoon? Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the virtual semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It promises to be a cracker of a contest, provided the rain stays away. It could turn out to be the perfect prep for the World Cup preparations of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.