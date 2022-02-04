'We cannot keep relying on top-order batters': Ex-BCCI selector picks his India XI for 1st ODI against West Indies

With Rohit Sharma at the helm of things, India are set to begin their home white-ball series against the West Indies with the first ODI on Sunday in Ahmedabad. As Rohit starts his journey as a full-time limited-overs leader in India's 1000th ODI game, the home side is looking to iron out the kinks. India have been hit by Covid-19 with four players including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad being isolated after testing positive.

India do have the home advantage but the West Indies camp is likely to put up a fighting display after its 3-2 T20 triumph against England. Apart from the selection conundrum, India also need to address the need for an additional bowling option.

Mayank Agarwal's addition to the squad makes it clear that the management isn't looking to promote Venkatesh Iyer at the top, and former BCCI selector Saba Karim believes the all-rounder needs to get more chances. The 27-year-old Venkatesh bowled just five overs against South Africa.

Karim also selected his Playing XI for the series opener and picked Ishan Kishan as the second opener with Rohit. He further named Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the two spinners and Deepak Hooda as the all-rounder.

"I think Venkatesh Iyer should not have been dropped so soon. I had liked his approach in South Africa. He also bowled decently, should have given him more opportunities. My playing XI would be: Rohit, Kishan, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Hooda, Thakur, Chahar, Siraj, Kuldeep and Chahal. Don't see Sundar featuring because there are not many left-handers in the team," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast.

The former India wicketkeeper also weighed in on India's volatile middle-order, saying that the team cannot rely on the top-order batters to play a winning role. Despite a clutter in the team composition, head coach Rahul Dravid had reflected on India's ODI drubbing versus South Africa and described building the core for next two World Cups as an "evolving" process.

"Winning is important, you step into the ground to win. We cannot keep relying on top-order batters to win us games in ODI cricket; it is time that the middle order also contributes to wins. It is important to unearth these kind of players and give them chances.

"Rahul and Rohit's primary aim would be to win matches, but at the same time make progress towards the World Cup. India have already qualified for the World Cup, so the ranking does not matter," Karim further said.