‘We criticise him but we had our greatest Test series win under his leadership’: Sehwag lauds Rahane’s gritty knock

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lauded Ajinkya Rahane for his resilient knock that was laced with 5 boundaries and also recalled India’s heroics in Australia earlier this year.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:43 AM IST
‘We criticise him but we had our greatest Test series win under his leadership’: Sehwag lauds Rahane’s gritty knock(Agencies/HT Collage)

Ajinkya Rahane shut his critics with a fighting knock on the fourth day of the ongoing Lord’s Test. The India vice-captain scored a gritty 61 off 146 deliveries to anchor the innings after the hosts lost three crucial wickets – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – in the morning session.

Rahane paired with Cheteshwar Pujara (45) to put up a solid 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to put India in a comfortable position until Moeen Ali turned the tables in the final session. He took down Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja (5) before bad light forced early stumps on Sunday.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lauded Rahane for his resilient knock that was laced with 5 boundaries. While heaping praise on the Mumbai batsman on Sony Sports Network, Sehwag recalled India’s heroics in Australia earlier this year.

“He played a really good knock. He had luck on his side as he got dropped on 39. He would be satisfied with his innings. Not happy off course but he will be satisfied after getting 60 odd runs to his credit. Had he converted that fifty into a century, he would’ve been happier,” Sehwag said.

“I must say that we criticise him often. We shouldn’t forget the series triumph in Australia. He scored a hundred in Melbourne after India were all-out for 36 in Adelaide. India won at MCG, drew in Sydney and won in Brisbane. I feel the series win in Australia is the biggest overseas win and it was under Rahane’s leadership.

 

“We criticise him a lot but we had our greatest Test series win under his leadership,” he added.

When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14*) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning.

