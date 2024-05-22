Houston [USA], : Following his side's disappointing loss against the USA in the 1st T20I match, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said they didn't bat well in the game on Tuesday. "We didn't bat well": BAN skipper Shanto on disappointing loss against USA in 1st T20I

Shanto scored only three runs after playing 11 balls at a strike rate of 27.27. Towhid Hridoy was the only standout batter as he scored 58 runs from 47 balls at a strike rate of 123.40.

Speaking after the match, Shanto said his side started well in the game but in the middle lost a couple of wickets. He added they should have scored more after batting in the first inning.

The 25-year-old showered praise on the Bangladesh spinners and said they bowled well in the second inning against the USA. He further added that the fast bowlers failed to execute their plans.

"We didn't bat well. We started well but in the middle lost a couple of wickets. We needed to score more and then it could have been defended. We didn't play on good wickets in Zimbabwe, so the batters are struggling. But it is a mental thing and the batters can come back. The spinners bowled really well, our seamers didn't execute their plans. Hope they can execute better," Shanto said.

Recapping the match, the USA elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah played crucial knocks to take Bangladesh to 153/6 in their 20 overs. Steven Taylor was the top bowler for USA.

In the run-chase, the hosts were struggling at 94/5 in 14.5 overs. But crucial knocks from Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh helped USA secure a five-wicket win with three balls left.

USA has a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

