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Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls no punches on CSK bowling flaws despite season's first win: ‘We don’t have that X-factor’

Ruturaj Gaikwad was not happy with his side's bowling approach this season, pointing out that they lack ‘that X-factor’.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 07:35 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Despite Chennai Super Kings managing their first win of IPL 2026, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad still feels that his bowlers lack the 'X-factor'. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Sunday and are now ninth in the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders falling to the bottom.

Jamie Overton got a four-wicket haul vs DC.(REUTERS)

Defending a target of 213 runs, CSK bowled out DC for 189 in 20 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Jamie Overton. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj got three wickets. Pathum Nissanka (41) gave DC a strong start in the power play. But CSK managed to respond, getting key top-order wickets as Khaleel Ahmed removed Nissanka's opening partner, KL Rahul (18), in the fifth over.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals is a sad franchise; there is no accountability, and all they do is toy with fans’ hearts

Skipper Axar Patel (1) was dismissed in the seventh over, losing his wicket to Gurjapneet Singh, and Overton got Sameer Rizvi (6) in the eighth over. Overton also got the wickets of David Miller (17), Tristan Stubbs (60) and Auqib Nabi (4).

"That's what you can do at your best. And I think even the last few games, we were almost there, it's just that one or two odd overs that really went big, over 20 or 25 that really cost us. So I think today, as I said, bowling-wise, we were right on the mark. Yes, we were set on the back foot in the powerplay, but I think after that, we came back really well," he added.

Praising the home support in Chennai, he said, "Yes, Chennai fans, they are always there behind us, no matter what. I've been receiving so many messages, so many good wishes, wherever we go, they are always backing us. They are always supporting us. And that's what this side of the country it is. It is just about lovely people just enjoying the cricket and loving the franchise."

 
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Home / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls no punches on CSK bowling flaws despite season's first win: ‘We don’t have that X-factor’
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