Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls no punches on CSK bowling flaws despite season's first win: ‘We don’t have that X-factor’

Despite Chennai Super Kings managing their first win of IPL 2026, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad still feels that his bowlers lack the 'X-factor'. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Sunday and are now ninth in the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders falling to the bottom.

Jamie Overton got a four-wicket haul vs DC.(REUTERS)

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Defending a target of 213 runs, CSK bowled out DC for 189 in 20 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Jamie Overton. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj got three wickets. Pathum Nissanka (41) gave DC a strong start in the power play. But CSK managed to respond, getting key top-order wickets as Khaleel Ahmed removed Nissanka's opening partner, KL Rahul (18), in the fifth over.

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Skipper Axar Patel (1) was dismissed in the seventh over, losing his wicket to Gurjapneet Singh, and Overton got Sameer Rizvi (6) in the eighth over. Overton also got the wickets of David Miller (17), Tristan Stubbs (60) and Auqib Nabi (4).

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, CSK posted 212/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115*. The CSK opener slammed 115* runs off only 56 balls, packed with 14 fours and four sixes, and also striking at 205.36. ‘We don’t have that X-factor in our bowling lineup': Ruturaj Gaikwad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, CSK posted 212/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115*. The CSK opener slammed 115* runs off only 56 balls, packed with 14 fours and four sixes, and also striking at 205.36. ‘We don’t have that X-factor in our bowling lineup': Ruturaj Gaikwad {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the match, Gaikwad was asked if he was happy with his side's bowling display. "Well, definitely we don't have that X-factor in our bowling lineup, but as we have been discussing every game, how we can be effective, how we can be proactive and how we can save that extra boundary. But being attacking as well, you may have defensive fields, but you try and be attacking, try and use your lengths really well," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the match, Gaikwad was asked if he was happy with his side's bowling display. "Well, definitely we don't have that X-factor in our bowling lineup, but as we have been discussing every game, how we can be effective, how we can be proactive and how we can save that extra boundary. But being attacking as well, you may have defensive fields, but you try and be attacking, try and use your lengths really well," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"That's what you can do at your best. And I think even the last few games, we were almost there, it's just that one or two odd overs that really went big, over 20 or 25 that really cost us. So I think today, as I said, bowling-wise, we were right on the mark. Yes, we were set on the back foot in the powerplay, but I think after that, we came back really well," he added.

Praising the home support in Chennai, he said, "Yes, Chennai fans, they are always there behind us, no matter what. I've been receiving so many messages, so many good wishes, wherever we go, they are always backing us. They are always supporting us. And that's what this side of the country it is. It is just about lovely people just enjoying the cricket and loving the franchise."

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