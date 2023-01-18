‘We don’t need crutches…': Ramiz Raja's fresh salvo at Najam Sethi-led PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has kept the heat on since his ouster from the apex position last month. Ramiz has been in the news for his critical comments targeting the new chairman Najam Sethi and his policies. In a fresh tirade, the former Pakistan cricketer has launched brickbats at the Najam Sethi-led PCB administration.

Ramiz interacted with Pakistani TV channel Geo Super and gave insight into the circumstances surrounding his forced exit from PCB chairmanship and the situation in the apex body after his unceremonious removal.

"If you don't give enough respect to this great sport, the future is going to be very dark. It's not right when you don't let a system run smoothly and come to run the country's cricket with the help of nepotism and politics. We first need to understand if there is any law and order or not. You changed the constitution for the heck of it... to bring someone, perhaps yours loyalist in," said Ramiz.

"What is the use of a non-cricketer in cricket?... this should be the debate. This field is ours, we know what to do. We don't need crutches to run cricket like this administration is doing," he added.

"How will you govern when you don't have the idea about the game, when you haven't picked a bat ever, how will you govern?. You will take a helping hand...you are never in control of things then," he concluded.

At the same time, the 60-year-old patted himself on the back and projected his tenure as a successful one for Pakistan cricket.

"Pakistan's winning percentage was over 60, the third-best in the world. We were able to set new records in terms of fan engagement. The one year was a golden period for Pakistan cricket. No big team used to visit us before, but that changed. There were such brilliant performances. We are considered one of the top teams in white-ball cricket," said Ramiz.

Ramiz was removed as PCB chairman following Pakistan's 0-3 clean sweep loss in Test series at the hands of England. The whitewash defeat had spoiled Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 final.

