Virat Kohli gains big in latest ICC men's ODI player rankings for batters, closes in on Babar Azam's No.1 spot

Virat Kohli is closing in on becoming the No.1 batter in ODI cricket again. The 34-year-old has climbed four spots and reached the No.4 position among batters in the latest ICC men's ODI player rankings. This development comes after he slammed his 74th international century and 46th ODI ton in the third and final match against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In last four ODIs that Kohli has played, he has hammered three centuries. He had kickstarted the year 2023 in a terrific manner, notching up his hundred( 113 off 87 balls) in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with another ton (166 off 110 balls) in the third game. Player of the series Kohli amassed 283 runs in three matches, averaging a Bradman-esque 141.50.

With such sensational form with the bat, it is only a matter of time that the right handed batter claims the topmost position in ODI cricket again. Currently, Pakistan's Babar Azam is the No.1 ODI batter with 887 points followed by South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen at No.2 with 766 points and South Africa's Quinton de Kock at No.3 with 759 points. Kohli, currently with 750 points, is 138 points away from pipping Babar from the numero uno position. Given Babar's struggles with the bat lately, and big number of ODIs to be played by India this year, Kohli will stand a great chance.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed the No.3 position among bowlers in the latest ICC men's ODI player rankings. With nine wickets to his name, Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The year 2023 is seeing extra focus on the 50-over format as the ODI World Cup will be played in India this year. In the build-up to the marquee tournament, Team India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. In March, the Men in Blue will lock horns with tourists Australia in a three-match ODI series as well.

