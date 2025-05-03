'We have a Virat Kohli in our country, but Shubman Gill...': Jadeja's bold reaction to GT captain's blazing knock vs SRH

Gujarat Titans’ formidable top three continues to tick along excellently in IPL 2025, with all three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler being amongst the top four Orange Cap list thanks to their relentless consistency. Gill, along with his captaincy responsibilities, has reached 465 runs in the tournament, scoring 76(38) against SRH in GT’s win on Friday. Shubman Gill celebrates his fifth half-century of IPL 2025, with 76(38) vs SRH.(PTI)

Gill has reached 400+ runs in each of the last six IPL seasons, his most prolific being a mammoth 890-run season in 2023. His continued excellence has once again led to him being compared to Virat Kohli, with Gill having been seen as the successor to Kohli throughout his career.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ajay Jadeja lauded Gill for his terrific run of form, the former Indian batter comparing his run-scoring abilities to Kohli.

"It’s business as usual with Shubman Gill because this man is just so consistent. We have a Virat Kohli in our country, but Gill is no less,” said Jadeja. “If you look at the consistency with which he scores—it’s similar in style. They don’t take unnecessary risks; they wait for the bowler to make a mistake.”

Jadeja compliments Gill's power-hitting, boundary ability

Gill looked set for a big score against SRH, but saw himself dismissed in controversial fashion by a run-out. Gill has now scored five half-centuries in IPL 2025, but hasn’t been able to add to his tally of four career IPL centuries thus far.

“Unless absolutely required, you rarely see them throw their wicket away,” explained Jadeja. Kohli isn’t too far behind in the Orange Cap sweepstakes, having scored 443 runs thus far with six half-centuries of his own, including in every single innings that RCB have had to chase in this season.

Jadeja was full of praise for Gill’s ability to play with the field, but also credited him for his power-hitting through an inning switch saw him strike at 200. Gill scored ten fours in a risk-free powerplay, but also added two sixes before he was dismissed.

"Skill-wise, Gill is outstanding. He peppered the offside beautifully today with those cover drives. What stood out were those three big hits—one over mid-wicket off Pat Cummins and another off the other pacer,” said Jadeja. “That was a new element today. Otherwise, he remains rock solid.”

SRH ultimately fell short by 38 runs, the batting never getting going in the chase of 225 outside of Abhishek Sharma’s contribution of 74. GT moved into second in the table, now favourites to qualify into the playoffs with 14 points in 10 games and a strong net run-rate.