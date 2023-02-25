'We have been world champions. Hamaari bhi koi respect hai': Ex-PAK cricketer lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row

The Asia Cup row between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to reach a conclusion with an ACC meeting in March set to decide Pakistan's fate. But as Pakistan awaits the final decision from the ACC, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has taken a dig at BCCI for their Asia Cup stance, urging Pakistan to boycott the impending 2023 ODI World Cup.

It had all started in October last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, dropped a bombshell saying that the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and insisted that the venue should be changed for the tournament. PCB threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India, in response.

The back-and-forth exchanges between the two boards were set to reach an end at an ACC meeting few weeks back in Bahrain, but there was no official response. However, reports claimed that Pakistan is likely to not host the tournament, bit would retain the hosting rights for it, with UAE emerging as one of the alternate venues.

Speaking on a YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali Podcast', Kamran lashed out at BCCI saying that Pakistan has every right to boycott from the ODI World Cup in response to their stance, reminding that the side are former world champions.

"Pakistan should definitely play the Asia Cup, even if it is played in the UAE. But see, if Indians don't want to come to Pakistan, we should also not play the World Cup match against them. We should not go for the World Cup. While the decision lies in the hands of the ICC and the PCB, we also have some respect (Hamaari bhi KOI respect hai), and we have also been world champions. The issue isn't between the two boards, it is in the hands of the two governments," he said.

The final decision over the Asia Cup row is expected in March.

