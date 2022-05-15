Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'We have got a junior Malinga': CSK debutant breaks the internet after picking maiden IPL wicket with slingy action
cricket

'We have got a junior Malinga': CSK debutant breaks the internet after picking maiden IPL wicket with slingy action

Matheesha Pathirana, a young 19-year old pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.
Matheesha Pathirana(Twitter)
Published on May 15, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Playing his maiden IPL game, Matheesha Pathirana made an instant mark as grabbed the wicket of Shubman Gill on his very first delivery in Chennai Super Kings colours on Sunday. The Under-19 bowler from Sri Lanka, who replaced compatriot Maheesh Theekshana, trapped the Titans' opener plumb in front with a delivery that was crashing into the leg stump. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

While the pacer had a broad smile after picking up his maiden IPL wicket, fans instantly dubbed him as Lasith Malinga's successor in the T20 league.

Like Malinga, Pathirana also flaunts a slingy action with his bowling arm almost parallel to the surface. He first outfoxed Gill with his unorthodox bowling style and then picked up the prized wicket of Hardik Pandya, who was deceived by a slower delivery to pick a leading edge.

Pathirana, a young 19-year old pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He was roped in as a replacement for injured Adam Milne, who suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

RELATED STORIES

Here's how Twitter reacted to Matheesha Pathirana's unorthodox action:

Pathirana also earned praise from Chennai talisman Dhoni, who drew similarities between the youngster and league great Malinga.

"With Pathirana, the margin of error is slim. He's got a good slower one and it will be tough to hit him if he bowls consistent pace. We will look to give people chances," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

While Pathirana returned 2/24, Chennai didn't manage to pose threat to Gujarat in their run-chase. Chasing a modest 134 for the win, the IPL newbies overhauled the score with five balls to spare. Wriddiman Saha anchored the chase with 67 off 57 deliveries, which was laced with eight fours and a six.

The Hardik Pandya-led side registered a seven-wicket win to seal a top-two finish in their maiden IPL season. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 runs while N Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 39 but the defending champions didn't manage to notch up a competitive total on the scoreboard.

Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore bagged one wicket each while Mohammed Shami snared two for the Titans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl chennai super kings lasith malinga
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP