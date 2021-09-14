'We haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013': Ganguly reveals why BCCI appointed MS Dhoni as team mentor for T20 World Cup

The return of R Ashwin and the omission of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the two big talking points when the BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting October 18. However, it was overshadowed by one huge piece of news – the return of MS Dhoni, who would be travelling with the team to Oman and the UAE as its mentor for the ICC event.

This is Dhoni's first involvement in any way with the national team since he announced his retirement from international cricket last August, having represented India in his final game, which was against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. For the last few days, fans and the world of cricket have been wondering the rationale behind the move, and finally, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed why the decision to make Dhoni the mentor of the team was taken.

"It's just to help the side in the World Cup. He has a good record in the T20 format for India and the Chennai Super Kings. There has been a lot of thought behind it. We discussed a lot and then decided to have him on board. We haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013," Ganguly told The Telegraph.

And rightly so. India's last ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy win under 2013 in England, under the leadership of Dhoni, who remains the only captain to win all three major ICC tournaments – the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup. Ganguly likened Dhoni's appointment to Steve Waugh's similar role with the Australian team during the 2019 World Cup, saying that Dhoni's vast cricketing knowledge and experience promises to help the team.

"Remember Australia had Steve Waugh in a similar role when they drew the Ashes 2-2 in England the last time. The presence of such heavyweights in big-ticket events always helps," the BCCI chief added.