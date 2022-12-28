‘We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan’: Wahab Riaz makes bold 2023 ODI World Cup prediction

With Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup set to be held in India clouded by confusion and politics, many fans and experts will be wondering if Babar Azam and Co. will feature in the 50-over tournament. If they do, then all eyes will be on their bowling department led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. With Shaheen a sure shot entry in the pace battery with Haris Rauf, the selectors will have a huge dilemma in choosing the remaining slots.

Speaking to Samaa News, veteran bowler Wahab Riaz stated that he hoped to feature in the tournament. Pointing out his competition for the remaining slots, he also felt that Mohammad Amir could make a comeback in international cricket. "We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again", he said.

"We have Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf but the other three spots are still available. Bowlers like Hasan (Ali), (Shahnawaz) Dahani, Naseem (Shah), (Muhammad) Wasim are fighting for it. Amir may come back, too", he further added.

30-year-old Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing ill-treatment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This came after his decision to retire from Test cricket in July 2019. He was part of Pakistan's 2019 ODI World Cup team, and was their leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight outings.

During his international career, Amir was also banned for five years on August 10 due to spot-fixing, for bowling two deliberate no-balls. He pleaded guilty to ICC and publicly asked for forgiveness. In November 2011, he was convicted at Southwark Crown Court along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, on conspiracy charges related to spot-fixing and spent three months in prison. He returned to play for Pakistan in their tour of New Zealand in 2016. He played his last match for Pakistan in August 2020.

