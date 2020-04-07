‘We need fire trucks can u help,’ Irfan Pathan slams trolls after firecrackers criticism

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:15 IST

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there was unusual scenes with people bursting crackers. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that hasn’t gone down well with some who have started abusing him.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: “It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona (sic.)”

We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/6sT92n9HRP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

To this people started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote: “We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia.”

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is “still in middle of a fight” amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.

“INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!” Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. “We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity,” Harbhajan tweeted.

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country.