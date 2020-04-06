e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'They have won the most knockout games' - Scott Styris on why he prefers CSK over MI

‘They have won the most knockout games’ - Scott Styris on why he prefers CSK over MI

Despite Mumbai holding more trophies than Chennai, Styris believes CSK have produced more uncapped players than their counterparts and their consistency is second to none and that makes them the best team in business.

cricket Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Lasith Maling and MS Dhoni.
File image of Lasith Maling and MS Dhoni.(IPL)
         

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes Chennai Super Kings’ consistency makes them the top team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), even ahead of four-time champions Mumbai Indians. The MS Dhoni-led team has entered the knockouts of every edition they have played in and also won the title three times. Despite Mumbai holding more trophies than Chennai, Styris believes CSK have produced more uncapped players than their counterparts and their consistency is second to none and that makes them the best team in business.

“I’ve got 4 points. It’s about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it’s the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it’s a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard. It’s about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga,” Styris said during a show on Star Sports.

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, however, doesn’t agree with Styris as he feels Mumbai have challenged Chennai incredibly well in recent years.

“The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there’s been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well. Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

“When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, may be Mumbai Indians have a slight edge,” he further added.

