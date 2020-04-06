‘First get King Kohli, ABD out’ - Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Mumbai Indians with witty reply

cricket

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his ability to get quick wickets on the field with turning deliveries. Off the field, the Indian leggie has gained reputation for being hilarious on social media, with his ‘Chahal TV’ show, his ‘Tiktok’ videos, and witty replies on social media. Chahal has been quite active on social media amid the nationwide lockdown. Earlier this week, he gave a hilarious reply to Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

In a post, the franchise shared an image of Chahal in a Mumbai Indians jersey along with MI’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. “Are you pumped-up to see Bumrah bowl to Chahal? Predict what the over will be like,” the tweet read.

Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting#staysafe🙏🏻😂 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 2, 2020

Chahal, in reply, pointed out that for Bumrah to bowl to him, MI have to bowl out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s entire batting line-up, including AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli.

“Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Kohli, last week, said that the franchise deserves to win a title. Speaking in a candid interview to former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, the RCB skipper said that his side managed to reach three finals.

“We have reached three finals but haven’t won. We deserve to win a title. At RCB, we get talked about so much as we had stars. The more you think (about winning the IPL), the more it keeps running away from you. There have been added pressure lately but we need to just enjoy and not take pressure.” he said.